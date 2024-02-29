Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where the New Bull Market Will Take SHIB

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Thursday as crypto traders wonder where a recent rally will leave the meme token.
First off, investors will note that the crypto market is undergoing a boom right now thanks to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The token has gained greatly over the last few months and is trading for about $63,000 as of this writing.
This has crypto traders excited as it puts BTC closer to its current all-time high of around $69,000 per token. Considering Bitcoin is the biggest crypto on the market, it makes sense that this rally would result in other tokens rising alongside it.
Adding to this are advancements for Shiba Inu that traders have been waiting for. That includes the token adding additional security measures for its traders.
With all that said, let’s dive into the latest Shiba Inu price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- One bullish estimate claims that SHIB could rally over 800% and reach a new all-time high of $0.0001206.
- Another new estimate for Shiba Inu says it will hit a high of $0.0000571 in 2024.
- The last price prediction today has the token aiming for $0.000011 as its next big price point.
To put these price predictions in perspective, SHIB is trading for $0.00001394 as of Thursday morning. That’s a 26.3% increase over the prior 24 hours.
There’s more crypto news that traders are going to want to check out below!
We have all of the hottest crypto happenings worth reading about on Thursday! A few examples include price predictions for Dogecoin (DOGE-USD),what’s going on with Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Crypto News
- Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High the DOGE Crypto Could Soar in 2024
- What Is Going on With Bit Brother (BETS) Stock Today?
- How to Strike it Rich During This Crypto Boom Cycle
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.