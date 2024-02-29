SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where the New Bull Market Will Take SHIB

Shiba Inu could rally according to price predictions

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 29, 2024, 10:00 am EST

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday.
  • That’s due to the crypto market undergoing a boom right now.
  • This comes alongside a massive rally for market leader Bitcoin (BTC).
Source: Alfa Grandpa / Shutterstock.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Thursday as crypto traders wonder where a recent rally will leave the meme token.

First off, investors will note that the crypto market is undergoing a boom right now thanks to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The token has gained greatly over the last few months and is trading for about $63,000 as of this writing.

This has crypto traders excited as it puts BTC closer to its current all-time high of around $69,000 per token. Considering Bitcoin is the biggest crypto on the market, it makes sense that this rally would result in other tokens rising alongside it.

Adding to this are advancements for Shiba Inu that traders have been waiting for. That includes the token adding additional security measures for its traders.

With all that said, let’s dive into the latest Shiba Inu price predictions below!

Shiba Inu Price Predictions

To put these price predictions in perspective, SHIB is trading for $0.00001394 as of Thursday morning. That’s a 26.3% increase over the prior 24 hours.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

