Why Is Cineverse (CNVS) Stock Down 32% Today?

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) stock is down on Thursday following the release of the streaming technology and entertainment company’s fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
CNVS stock is down after the company revealed diluted earnings per share of -22 cents. That’s lower than the -16 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting for the period. It’s also a negative switch year-over-year from EPS of 55 cents.
Also not helping matters is Cineverse’s revenue of $13.28 million. Yet again, this misses analysts’ estimates of $13.35 million for the quarter. It’s also a drop from the $27.9 million reported in the same period of the year prior.
Erick Opeka, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Cineverse, said the following in the earnings report.
“Our efforts on streamlining continue to pay off. At 59%, our direct operating margins signal that our business model of building deep fan bases in popular verticals and providing scale volumes of relevant, library and low-cost first window content is a model that works. As we have nearly fully optimized our margins on the operating side, we continue to focus reducing our SG&A costs to scale up the bottom line.”
CNVS Stock Movement
Investors will note that CNVS stock underwent a 51.6% rally on Wednesday. That came alongside heavy trading with some 32 million shares changing hands. This surge was caused by the company announcing a partnership with Google Cloud.
The stock isn’t seeing as much activity today with some 254,000 shares changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is about 613,000 shares. This has CNVS stock down 32.1% as of Thursday morning.
