Why Is Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Stock Down 64% Today?

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the pharmaceutical company announced details for a public offering of its shares.
That public offering has Tenax Therapeutics selling 1.6 million units. Each of these units contains one share of TENX stock and warrants to acquire another 3.2 million shares. They are being sold for $5.65 each. The warrants also have an exercise price that matches this.
Tenax Therapeutics is expecting the offering to generate $9,040,000 million in gross proceeds. It intends to use these funds to cover the costs of its Phase 3 trial of oral levosimendan. The company will also use the money for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for TENX Stock
A public offering increases the total number of TENX shares available on the public market. Doing that also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. It makes sense that such an action would upset TENX stockholders today.
Adding to that is the pricing of the public stock offering. The company’s $5.65 per share price is a significant discount compared to its prior closing price of $14.26 per share. This is another likely reason for TENX stock slipping today.
TENX stock is down 64.2% as of Thursday morning and was down 31.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Wednesday.
