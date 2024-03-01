Why Is GigCapital5 (GIA) Stock Down 61% Today?

GigCapital5 (NASDAQ:GIA) stock is falling on Friday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) revealed a date for its merger with QT Imaging.
GigCapital5 says that it will complete its SPAC merger with QT Imaging on Monday. That comes as investors gave their approval to the deal in late February. The company will change its name to QT Imaging once the deal is complete.
Following the business combination, shares of GIA stock will also undergo a change. That will see them start trading under the QTI stock ticker when markets open on Tuesday.
QT Imaging CEO Dr. John Klock said the following about the business combination news:
“The completion of our business combination with GigCapital5 and emergence as a publicly-traded company is a landmark achievement for QT Imaging, and one that we would not have reached without the hard work and focus of our dedicated employees and the support of our partner, GigCapital5.”
How This Affects GIA Stock
We’re seeing heavy trading for GigCapital5 as the company prepares for the business combination next week. That has more than 36,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. While that might not seem like much, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 8,000 shares.
GIA stock is down 61.1% as of Friday morning.
