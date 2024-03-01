Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking on Friday as investors prepare for the last day of trading this week with all of the latest news!
Moving stocks this morning are merger deals, earnings reports, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is rocketing close to 89% following its first charging of a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are soaring more than 32% as David E. Lazar takes a large stake in the company.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock is surging over 24% after announcing an updated merger agreement.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares are rising more than 23% after beating Q4 estimates.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock is gaining over 22% after Q4 revenue came in above estimates.
- Know Labs (NYSEMKT:KNW) shares are increasing more than 19% after getting a $12 million investment.
- Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) stock is climbing over 19% after laying off its CEO and the majority of workers.
- J-Long (NASDAQ:JL) shares are heading more than 19% higher roughly one month after its initial public offering (IPO).
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) stock is climbing over 18% alongside its Q4 earnings reprot.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up more than 17%, with record profits in fiscal Q3 2024.
Top 10 Losers
- GigCapital5 (NASDAQ:GIA) stock is crashing over 63% after announcing a closing date for a business combination.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares are plummeting more than 35% with its latest earnings update.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock is diving over 33% after revealing a $10 million bought deal offering.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are tumbling more than 32% with a proposed public offering.
- New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) stock is taking an over 27% beating after reporting internal control issues.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares are sliding more than 25% with a layoffs announcement.
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) stock is falling nearly 24% after pricing a public share offering.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares are decreasing by almost 19% with a proposed public offering.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is dropping over 18% after missing Q4 earnings estimates.
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.