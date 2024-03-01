Why Is Nxu (NXU) stock Stock Up 54% Today?

Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is taking off on Friday as investors celebrate news of the electric vehicle (EV) charging company reaching a new milestone.
The big news here is Nxu successfully charging its first Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck. The company notes this is likely the first instance of a Tesla Cybertruck being charged on a North American Charging Standard (NCAS) EV charger.
Nxu notes that compatibility with the Tesla Cybertruck shows the potential of its NxuOne Charging System. This is the company’s universal, dual-technology EV charging solution.
All of this is worth mentioning as the only public option that’s been available to Tesla Cybertruck owners so far is the company’s Tesla Superchargers. With this news, Cybertruck owners gain access to a larger pool of charging options.
What This Means for NXU Stock
With today’s Cybertruck charging news comes heavy trading for NXY stock as investors celebrate. That has more than 13 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above Nxu’s daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
NXU stock is up 53.9% as of Friday morning but was down 61.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
