Why Is Jet AI (JTAI) Stock Up 89% Today?

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is on the rise Friday alongside heavy trading of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered private aviation booking company’s shares this morning.
That has more than 12.9 million shares of JTAI stock trading hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 677,000 shares.
Investors will note that this activity comes despite a lack of news from the company. That includes no press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
It’s also worth mentioning that JTAI is a penny stock. That means it can experience volatility as certain types of traders pump and dump the shares.
However, that doesn’t mean JTAI is up for no reason.
JTAI Stock Rises Alongside AI Catalyst
AI stocks are red hot right now as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) prepares for its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) next week. That conference starts on March 18 and has analysts and experts excited about what it will do to AI stocks.
With that event in mind, it makes sense that JTAI stock is rallying ahead of it. It could also result in the shares getting another boost next week when the conference launches.
JTAI stock is up 89.3% as of Friday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
