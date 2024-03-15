Why Is Zeo Energy (ZEO) Stock Up 58% Today?

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) stock is rising higher on Friday following the public debut of the residential solar and energy efficiency solutions company’s shares.
ZEO stock started trading publicly on Thursday after Sunergy Renewables completed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with ESGEN Acquisition. This resulted in the new company taking on the Zeo Energy name.
Zeo Energy comes out of this SPAC merger with $18 million to work with. The Florida-based company intends to use that money to fuel its operations and growth strategy. Some of it will also cover costs connected to the business merger.
Zeo Energy CEO Tim Bridgewater said the following about the merger.
“We are confident that this merger with ESGEN enables us to accelerate our growth strategy, partner with industry players, and serve more customers seeking renewable energy solutions to meet their power and energy storage needs.”
ZEO Stock Movement on Friday
ZEO stock is rallying higher on Friday with heavy trading of its shares. That has more than 254,000 units traded as of this writing. The company’s daily average before the SPAC merger was about 24,000 shares. Also, its trading total yesterday was 15,000 shares.
ZEO stock is up 57.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
