Why Is MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Up 47% Today?

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is taking off on Thursday as the holographic technology services company’s shares experience strong pre-market trading this morning.
That has more than 6.7 million shares of HOLO stock changing hands as of this writing. This is quickly closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 9 million shares.
It’s also worth mentioning that HOLO stock has a float of 5.74 million shares. This implies that MicroCloud Hologram may be seeing a short squeeze on Thursday.
Adding to this is the fact that HOLO is a penny stock. That comes from its market capitalization of $13.308 million and prior closing price of $2.24 per share. All of this opens it up to volatility from short sellers and retail traders.
HOLO Stock News Today
Another thing that investors will want to note is the lack of news from MicroCloud Hologram stock this morning. The company hasn’t published any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain this rally. There also isn’t any new analyst coverage today that would trigger this movement.
HOLO stock is up 47.3% as of Thursday morning. The stock was down 37.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Wednesday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.