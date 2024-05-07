7 Emerging Tech Stocks to Buy for Futuristic Fortunes

While it’s been fun to watch semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) storm above a wall of worries, investors seeking outstanding upside potential should consider emerging tech stocks. These ideas don’t get the coverage of an NVDA – not even close. But because of this unpredictable nature, they can also shoot higher under the right circumstances.
To be clear, the below ideas are what most people refer to as penny stocks. While they may enjoy analyst coverage, the assessments are limited. Therefore, you’re generally not looking at a consensus view but rather, one expert’s opinion. If the financials trend along the projected pathway, these companies can possibly yield blistering returns.
On the other hand, humans are humans. People make mistakes, even the best of them. If you can accept the extreme ambiguity of this space, below are emerging tech stocks to consider.
Arbe Robotics (ARBE)
Based in Israel, Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) falls under the infrastructure software space of emerging tech stocks. Per its public profile, Arbe is a semiconductor specialist that provides 4D-imaging radar solutions for Tier 1 automotive suppliers and manufacturers. It serves markets in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the U.S. and Israel, along with other regions.
Financially, as you might expect from a low-priced security, Arbe isn’t exactly the most dependable of enterprises. For one thing, it’s consistently losing money. On another note, its quarterly surprise amounts to 17.23% below breakeven between the second quarter of last year to Q1 2024. During the trailing 12 months (TTM), Arbe incurred a net loss of $46.4 million on sales of $1.25 million.
Fiscal 2024 projections don’t look promising either, with revenue set to increase by less than 1% to $.148 million. However, stick around to fiscal 2025 and the top line could expand dramatically to $35.07 million. Further, the most optimistic target calls for sales of $60 million. It’s incredibly risky but ARBE enjoys a unanimous strong buy rating.
Kaltura (KLTR)
Headquartered in New York City, Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) also falls under the infrastructure software segment. Per its corporate profile, Kaltura provides various products and solutions under its Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Mainly, the company operates as an enterprise, education and technology (EE&T) specialist, facilitating virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning and similar directives.
Financially, it’s not the most exciting of enterprises. During the TTM period, Kaltura posted a net loss of $44.67 million on sales of $176.68 million. Right now, its quarterly revenue growth rate (year-over-year) sits at 3.5%. In the past four quarters trailing Q1 2024, the company’s average surprise fell 4.18% below breakeven.
For fiscal 2024, experts anticipate a slight improvement in the bottom line to a loss of 9 cents. Last year, it was 10 cents in the red. However, revenue may only increase marginally to $175.67 million. So, why bother with KLTR stock?
The online learning specialty could be a huge deal down the line. Therefore, analysts rate shares a moderate buy with a $2.88 average price target. It’s one of the emerging tech stocks to consider.
BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
Hailing from Herndon, Virginia, BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) works in the scientific and technical instruments field. It provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services. Further, it brings to the table mission systems that include the development, integration and operation of satellite and ground systems. With the space economy rapidly rising in prominence, BKSY could be one of the emerging tech stocks to buy.
Admittedly, BlackSky’s earnings performances can be hit or miss. However, the quarterly surprise between Q2 2023 and Q1 2024 landed at 11.45%. Although the company missed in two periods, it saw a stunning surprise in the other two quarters. During the TTM period, BlackSky posted a net loss of $52.35 million on sales of $100.3 million. Presently, its quarterly revenue growth rate stands at 31.7%.
Enticingly, analysts anticipate revenue to hit $110.22 million by the end of fiscal 2024. If so, this would represent a 16.6% lift from last year’s haul of $94.49 million. And fiscal 2025 sales could improve to $142.55 million, implying upside of 29.3%.
Unsurprisingly, analysts rate BKSY stock a unanimous strong buy.
Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
Based in Mountain View, California, Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is another example of emerging tech stocks in the infrastructure software ecosystem. According to its public profile, Aeva designs, develops, manufactures and sells lidar sensing systems and related autonomy-enabling software. It distinguishes itself from the competition with its 4D sensory system, which detects outside objects’ anticipated trajectories.
With autonomous driving being one of the hottest topics in the innovation sphere, Aeva offers significant upside potential. However, in the interim, prospective investors must deal with the warts. In the past four quarters, the average surprise came out to 6.08% below breakeven. During the TTM period, Aeva incurred a net loss of $149.48 million on revenue of $5.27 million.
While these stats don’t sound encouraging, in fiscal 2024, experts believe revenue could hit $8.62 million. If so, we’re talking almost doubling last year’s tally of $4.31 million. Looking out to fiscal 2025, sales could rise to $23.55 million, with a blue-sky target of $32.5 million.
Overall, analysts rate shares a consensus strong buy with a $9.56 average price target.
Sphere 3D (ANY)
Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) specializes in blockchain mining. According to its corporate profile, Sphere is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to mining networks. Because of its cryptocurrency-related endeavor, ANY stock should be treated as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. Still, it’s not without its charms.
With the total market capitalization of all cryptos reaching around $2.56 trillion, the takeaway is clear: people love their virtual currencies. Further, the sector enjoys 24/7/365 trading access, which is a huge plus for anyone not living in the eastern time zone of the U.S. Still, Sphere is tricky because during the TTM period, it incurred a net loss of $24.38 million.
That’s not exactly a standout statistic. However, according to the lone analyst who covers ANY stock – H.C. Wainwright’s Kevin Dede – Sphere could post revenue of $25.9 million in fiscal 2024. That’s a sizable jump from last year’s result of $21.91 million.
Dede believe that ANY stock could hit $4 over the next 12 months. That would translate to over a three-fold increase, making ANY one of the emerging tech stocks to consider.
Wag! Group (PET)
Operating out of San Francisco, California, Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) falls under the application software category. Wag develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform which is available as a website and mobile app. This network enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet owners. Services offered include dog walking, pet sitting and boarding and consultations with licensed pet experts.
Financially, Wag is a hit or miss. In the past four quarters, the average surprise came out to just under 1%. Despite the company missing its bottom-line target in Q2 and Q4 last year, it did enough in the other quarters to raise the average. Now, during the TTM period, Wag incurred a net loss of $13.77 million on sales of $86.51 million. Presently, its quarterly revenue growth rate stands at 12.6%.
For fiscal 2024, analysts are modeling a loss per share 25 cents, a sizable improvement from last year’s loss of 35 cents. On the top line, sales may hit $108.2 million, up 28.9% from the prior year’s haul of $83.92 million. Looking out to fiscal 2025, sales could rise again to $132.44 million. Thus, PET makes a strong case for emerging tech stocks to consider.
Quantum Computing (QUBT)
Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) operates in the computer hardware sector. Billed as an integrated photonics firm, Quantum offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. Some of the specialties forwarded include quantum-computing-based authentication protocols, which eliminate the vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes. With so much interest in these advanced processors, QUBT ranks among the most tempting emerging stocks to consider.
According to Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo, Quantum could see a price per share of $8.25 over the next 12 months. If so, that would represent a remarkable return. At the moment, shares trade hands at less than a buck. While the fundamentals appear compelling, over the past few years, QUBT has shown little promise.
In the TTM period, Quantum incurred a net loss of $29.73 million on sales of $358,050. That’s nothing in the grand scheme of things. However, it’s possible that in fiscal 2024, revenue could soar to $1 million. If so, that would almost be a three-fold increase.
To be sure, there’s zero guarantees here. Nevertheless, if you want an outrageous platform for speculation, QUBT could be intriguing.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.