Future-Proof Your Portfolio: 3 Stocks to Invest $5000 In Now

While no company grows forever, some of the best stocks to invest in now stand the test of time better than others. These companies tend to have stable growth trajectories due to their overall position in the market and their products. Examples of these stable goods and services are things like hygiene products, construction materials, basic tools, and food products. Given their ubiquity and necessity, pricing demands they remain accessible to a wide range of consumers to solidify their sales.
As such, companies with stable, long-term growth tend not to have the most meteoric rises or hype cycles surrounding them. Rather, their value grows alongside the economies they serve and the success of their customers in general. Moreover, for investors with cash lying around in savings accounts who would like to see better returns than the standard banking interest rate yield, these stocks can be a lucrative way to grow wealth.
McCormick & Co. (MKC)
Founded in 1889 with 135 years of operation business experience under its belt, McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) is one of America’s most iconic, yet least talked about public companies. MKC’s most successful products, both domestically and abroad, are its spices and seasonings. If you’ve eaten out recently, at fast food or restaurant, you’ve probably consumed an MKC product due to their prevalence.
In the U.S., household names like French’s and Old Bay are owned and produced by McCormick. Its expansion into the global market has been very successful through Ducros in Europe and Gourmet Garden in China. The company also produces spices for generic store-brand customers through its private-label program. This allows its corporate grocery customers to market its spices under their names.
With its 2.26% dividend yield and stable price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 28.41x, the company offers gentle, long-term stability to investors.
Procter and Gamble (PG)
Whenever someone asks which stocks to invest in now, I always recommend companies like Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG). I previously recommended it as one of the best dividend stocks to buy due to its products’ ubiquity. The company produces the soaps, detergents, and household products we all need to lead cleaner and more hygienic lives. Thus, it tends to recover well from market crashes while growing well in times of a bull market.
The stock is bundled into hundreds of stable, staples exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) and the Fidelity Covington Trust MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), both of which it makes up around 12% of the ETF. Furthermore, it currently trades at a PE ratio of 27.45x, near the industry average of 28.41x, implying a fair current valuation despite its near 52-week high prices.
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
Nearly 200 years old, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has earned an untouchable reputation as a manufacturer of quality tools and outdoor products. Beyond its standard Black & Decker brand, the company owns and produces well-known American brands like Dewalt and Craftsman. Its product portfolio is well diversified beyond these icons, however, with the company producing everything from toasters to hammers. It even produces children’s versions of its tools.
From a stock price perspective, the company is currently sitting around $90, a generous discount of less than half of its all-time high value of $220 per share. The company has struggled with profitability despite consistent quarterly revenues of around $4 billion. Should it begin to prioritize net income at its current price, it could become one of the best stocks to invest in now for steady returns over the next ten years.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.