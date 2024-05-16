McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal: What to Know About New Menu Special Coming in June

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is trying to woo back customers amid high inflation with a new $5 meal deal set to take place for a limited time starting in June.
The McDonald’s $5 meal deal will see it offer a McChicken or a McDouble, a four-piece chicken nugget, fries and a drink. The offer will start on June 25 and will be available for about one month.
McDonald’s isn’t offering this $5 meal deal alone as it’s teamed up with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) for it. That has the soft drink company agreeing to cover any losses connected to the special offering.
John Palmaccio, McDonald’s owner and operator and chair of the Operators National Advertising Fund, said the following to CNBC about the $5 meal deal.
“Great value and affordability have always been a hallmark of McDonald’s brand, and all three legs of the stool are coming together to deliver that at a time when our customers really need it. This is the power and promise of the Golden Arches.”
Will McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal Beat Inflation?
The offering from the fast-food giant may be a tempting one for consumers who are tired of high prices. If it works, it could draw customers back to McDonald’s even after the deal ends. That’s likely what the company’s leaders are hoping for.
MCD stock is up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.
