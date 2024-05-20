The 3 Best Casino Stocks With Dividends to Bet On in May 2024

Although the revenge travel phenomenon appears to have faded, the broader industry could still be enticing, thereby making an attractive case for casino stocks with dividends.
During the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, quarantined households longed for the day when normalcy would return. This pent-up demand fueled the aforementioned revenge travel sentiment. Post pandemic, the concept of revenge has diminished. But in its place is a wider push for travel prioritization.
Now, it’s possible that consumer economic challenges such as elevated inflation and high borrowing costs may crimp demand for exotic vacations. At the same time, integrated casinos may offer big bank for the buck. With that, below are casino stocks with dividends to roll the dice on.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
Based in Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) designs, develops and operates integrated resorts. Per its public profile, the enterprise operates in four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor. Analysts rate shares a consensus moderate buy with a $129 average price target. Further, the most optimistic target calls for a per-share price of $138.
Financially, what makes WYNN an attractive idea for casino stocks with dividends is the robustly consistent performances. In the four quarters since the first quarter of this year, Wynn’s average positive earnings surprise clocked in at 44.38%. This magnitude of profitability easily allows Wynn to fuel its forward dividend yield of 1.02%. It’s not much but the payout ratio is only 16.74%.
For fiscal 2024, covering experts are looking for earnings per share of $5.96 on sales of $7.37 billion. That’s a strong improvement over last year’s results of earnings of $4.10 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion. In fiscal 2025, these stats could rise again to EPS of $6.19 on consensus sales of $7.53 billion.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
Headquartered in its namesake city, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) along with its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. Per its corporate profile, the company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls and convention halls. Analysts rate shares a consensus strong buy with a $61.73 average price target.
Financially, Las Vegas Sands isn’t always the most consistent player. That was demonstrated when it incurred a modest miss in Q4. Nevertheless, the overall average positive earnings surprise came out to 5.83% in the past four quarters. This helps the company support its forward dividend yield of 1.73%. Again, it’s not the most generous source of passive income. Still, the payout ratio is low at 24.28%.
For fiscal 2024, analysts believe EPS will rise to $2.71 on sales of $11.8 billion. That’s a nice improvement over last year’s results of $1.89 EPS on revenue of $10.37 billion. Further, fiscal 2025 could see EPS of $3.10 with a top line of $12.73 billion. It’s one of the casino stocks with dividends to buy or at least to put on your watch list.
Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
Also hailing from Sin City, Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform. According to its corporate profile, Golden operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns and Distributed Gaming. Analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy. Also, the average price target lands at $41.75, with a high-side target of $46.
One of the intriguing ideas, GDEN is also a source of excitement. I don’t necessarily mean that in the positive sense. For example, outside of a huge print in Q3 last year, Golden consistently fell below its bottom-line quarterly forecasts. That said, what makes the company attractive to speculators is the yield. At 3.2%, its well above much of the competition.
For fiscal 2024, analysts are projecting EPS to reach $2.18 on revenue of $699.53 million. This is where circumstances get a bit tricky because last year, the company posted EPS of $8.70 on sales of $1.05 billion. However, it appears that analysts are banking on the travel prioritization trend, which could make GDEN one of the casino stocks with dividends to consider.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.