Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday and we have them covered with our breakdown of all the latest news this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are the ongoing meme rally, earnings reports, an acquisition agreement and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is rocketing more than 100% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are soaring over 88% despite a late filling.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is surging more than 86% with strong early morning trading today.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares are gaining 69% on an acquisition agreement.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is increasing 62% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares are rising 35% after releasing 2023 earnings.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is rallying over 29% with heavy meme trading.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are jumping more than 29% after announcing an agreement with AT&T (NYSE:T).
- Nuburu (NYSEMKT:BURU) stock is climbing over 24% with a medical device order.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are up more than 22% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) stock is diving over 21% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Kulr Technology (NYSEMKT:KULR) shares are tumbling more than 21% after releasing its Q1 results.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is dropping over 17% following a short squeeze yesterday.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are taking a more than 16% beating with its latest earnings release.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is falling over 14% as its Roaring Kitty rally ends.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares are sliding more than 14% this morning.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock is decreasing over 13% after releasing its Q1 2024 earnings report.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are slipping more than 12% after its meme stock rally.
- Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) stock is dipping nearly 12% with the release of its 2023 earnings report.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 12% with its earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.