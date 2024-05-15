GameStop Faces GME Stock Halts as Shares Pull Back From Roaring Kitty Rally

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is experiencing trading halts on Wednesday as the video game retail company’s shares retreat from the recent Roaring Kitty rally.
These trading halts for GME stock are due to the New York Stock Exchange’s Limit Up Limit Down (LULD) restrictions. These are basically in place to manage a stock’s extreme volatility.
In the case of GME stock, the company’s shares have been halted from trading six times since markets opened this morning. It’s likely traders will continue to see more halts for the stock before markets close today.
What’s Behind the GME Stock Trading Halts
Shares of GME stock are starting to come down from massive gains on Monday and Tuesday. That was caused by the return of Roaring Kitty on social media. This is the investor that kicked off the GME and larger meme stock rally in 2021.
Meme stock traders were hopeful for a return of the meme stock craze that took the market by storm in 2021. However, meme stocks haven’t been able to maintain the same momentum that they did back then in this recent rally.
As a result, shares of GME stock are down 30.4% as of Wednesday afternoon. That comes with more than 73 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 13.5 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.