Why Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Up 122% Today?

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday as meme traders continue to rally the shares while celebrating the return of Roaring Kitty.
Roaring Kitty, the trader that kicked off the 2021 meme rally with his coverage of GameStop (NYSE:GME), is back on social media. The individual made his first post since 2021 over the weekend.
That resulted in shares of AMC rallying yesterday alongside GME and other meme stocks. This positive movement hasn’t stopped as Roaring Kitty continues to post memes and videos on his X account.
Meme stocks including AMC, GME and even Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are among the top movers this morning with Roaring Kitty’s recent activity. Investors in these shares are likely hoping for a replay of 2021. That would see many of these stocks surge higher throughout the year with short squeezes and other activity.
AMC Stock Market Movement on Tuesday
Honing in on AMC stock we see heavy trading of its shares this morning. That has more than 55 million shares changing hands as compared to its daily average of about 25 million shares. Investors will also note that over 478 million shares of AMC traded yesterday.
AMC stock is up 121.6% as of Tuesday morning. That builds on a 78.4% rally during normal trading hours yesterday. That’s welcome news for AMC traders as the shares were down 15.1% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.