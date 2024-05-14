Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into as we check out all of the hottest news affecting shares on Tuesday morning!
Meme stocks continue to rally, companies release earnings reports, and more market news has shares moving today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is rocketing more than 59% as Roaring Kitty’s return continues to bolster the shares.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are soaring over 54% alongside the return of Roaring Kitty.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is surging 41% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are gaining more than 34% with strong early morning trading today.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is increasing over 27% without any clear news this morning.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are rising more than 24% on a shareholder meeting update.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock is climbing over 19% this morning.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are heading more than 19% higher despite a delayed filing.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is jumping over 18% on Tuesday morning.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares are up more than 16% alongside the meme stock rally.
10 Top Losers
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock is plummeting over 34% alongside preliminary earnings.
- Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) shares are diving close to 33% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) stock is tumbling more than 22% with a public offering.
- Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares are taking an over 19% beating after missing first-quarter estimates.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is dropping more than 18% after posting its Q1 results.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares are sliding over 14% this morning.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock is falling more than 14% with its Q1 earnings report.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) shares are slipping over 13% this morning.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is dipping more than 12% today.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.