Blast From the Past: Former Meme KOSS Stock Soars on Roaring Kitty News

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock is taking off on Monday as it joins other meme stocks in rallying today following the return of Roaring Kitty.
Roaring Kitty, real name Keith Gill, is the meme stock trader that kicked off the rally in 2021. He did so with his analysis of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock, which kicked off a massive short-squeeze of the video game retailer’s shares.
The return of Roaring Kitty came in a post on X, his first one since June 18, 2021. This post includes an image of a man holding a game controller leaning forward. This is a meme often shared among gamers to show they are getting serious.
Koss was one of the biggest meme stocks of 2021 alongside GameStop and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). As such, it makes sense it would rally alongside these shares with the return of Roaring Kitty.
Let’s check out how these stocks are performing below!
KOSS Joins Meme Stock Rally
- KOSS stock is up 28.5% as of Monday morning with more than 14 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is closer to 48,000 shares.
- GME stock is up 69.6% this morning with over 85 million shares changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is roughly 7.1 million shares.
- AMC stock is up 30.3% as of this writing with more than 155 million shares on the move. Its daily average trading volume is about 17.4 million shares.
