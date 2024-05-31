Why Did the Dow Jones Index Fall 1,000 Points This Week?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is taking a massive beating this week with the index falling 1,000 points over the last three days.
That’s significant movement for the index and there are several factors behind that fall. Let’s get into that below!
Why Did the Dow Jones Index Fall?
- One of the catalysts pulling down the Dow Jones is lackluster guidance from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in its latest earnings report as well as a revenue miss.
- Another reason for the fall of the index is the latest gross domestic product (GDP) coming in at 1.3% in Q1, as compared to the estimated 1.6% previously estimated.
- Investors are also worried about what’s coming in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index as it could affect The Federal Reserve’s plans to lower interest rates.
- One last piece of news that could be causing volatility in the market and pulling down the Dow Jones index is former President Donald Trump being found guilty in a recent trial.
All of these factors could continue to weigh on the stock market and the Dow Jones depending on how the economy goes. More earnings data from other companies could also be a catalyst for stock market movement.
