Why Is Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) Stock Up 139% Today?

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the company said it wants to further maximize its stock repurchase program.
Novo Integrated Sciences’ Board of Directors is weighing options for a potential increase to the company’s stock repurchase program. The current program allows for the repurchase of up to $5 million worth of NVOS stock.
Novo Integrated Sciences is considering this option as it is closing a Standby Letter of Credit to complete its acquisition of Ophir Collection. The company is seeking to use any leftover funds from this transaction to buy back shares.
Novo Integrated Sciences is awaiting funds from an unsecured 15-year $70 million promissory note. The company would get a lump sum of $57 million from this when excluding fees and expenses. There’s no guarantee it can use this money for a share repurchase.
How This Affects NVOS Stock
Investors often see stock buyback as a sign of strength from a company. That appears to be how investors are taking the news from Novo Integrated Sciences today.
With that comes heavy trading with more than 233 million units on the move. That’s quite the leap over its daily average trading volume of about 987,000 shares.
NVOS stock is up 139.3% as of Friday afternoon.
