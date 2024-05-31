Tesla Recalls 2024: More Than 125,000 Vehicles Recalled for Seatbelt Issues

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recalls are a hot topic on Friday as more of the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) are facing problems in 2024.
This latest batch of recalls more than 125,000 of Tesla’s EVs. The issue this time around has to do with the seatbelt in these vehicles. Specifically, the seatbelt warning light and signal may not activate.
Tesla will fix these problems with an over-the-air software update instead of physical recalls. Owners of the following EVs will want to keep an eye out for that update.
Tesla EVs Affected By the Recalls
- Tesla Model S EVs from 2012 to 2024.
- Tesla Model X EVs from 2015 to 2024.
- Tesla Model 3 EVs from 2017 to 223.
- Tesla Model Y EVs from 2020 to 2023.
When Tesla sends out the update to these EVs, they will no longer rely on the driver seat occupancy sensor to activate the seatbelt warning light and chime. Instead, the driver seat belt buckle and ignition sensors will be used.
This isn’t the first Tesla recall we’ve seen so far in 2024. The company also recalled EVs this year for a software malfunction. The Cybertruck was also recalled due to issues with its accelerator pedal pad.
TSLA stock is down 2.2% as of Friday afternoon.
