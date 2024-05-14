Why Is GameStop (GME) Stock Up 131% Today?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday as the video game retailer’s shares are still rallying on the return of Roaring Kitty.
Roaring Kitty is the investor behind the GME stock rally of 2021. That spread to other companies, creating a massive meme stock rally that year. However, the investor went radio silent back in 2021.
Over the weekend, Roaring Kitty returned to social media with a post on X. That sent shares of GME and other meme stocks higher on Monday. This movement continues today as Roaring Kitty continues to post memes and videos to his social media account.
With all of this recent activity, traders are clearly taking interest in meme stocks once more. This likely has them hoping that the market will see a repeat of 2021. If that happens, GME and other meme stocks could come out on top through short squeezes and other rallies.
GME Stock Movement on Tuesday
Zooming on in GME stock today, we see heavy trading of its shares. That has more than 23 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above its daily average trading volume of about 10.1 million shares. Traders will also note that over 176 million shares of GME were traded on Monday.
GME stock is up 130.9% as of Tuesday morning. That builds on a 74.4% gain during normal trading hours yesterday. The stock was also up 82.7% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed on Monday.
There are plenty more stock market stories traders are going to want to read about today!
Fortunately, we have all of that news ready to go with our coverage of the market. Among that is shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock rallying, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this info is available at the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.