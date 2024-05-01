Why Is Getaround (GETR) Stock Up 36% Today?

Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors learn of the carsharing company securing additional financing.
Getaround reports that it has reached an extended debt facility agreement with Mudrick Capital Management. This makes another $50 million in financing available to the company. It also already drawn $20 million from that.
Jason Mudrick, chief investment officer of Mudrick Capital Management, said the following about the financing new.
“As I work with Eduardo and the reconstituted management team on Getaround’s vision for the future, I’m increasingly confident in the company’s ability to execute against its strategic growth and profitability plans. Getaround’s unique competitive advantages and significant untapped market opportunities inspire my continuing support for the business plan through 2024 and beyond.”
GETR Stock Movement Today
GETR stock is seeing heavy trading on Wednesday alongside the financing news. That has more than 29 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 458,000 shares.
GETR stock is up 35.8% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market happenings on Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock moving today.
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Dips in Warning for AI Rally
- Why Is Cemtrex (CETX) Stock Down 40% Today?
- Trade of the Day: Buy Canopy Growth (CGC) Stock Call Options on Rescheduling News
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.