Why Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Stock Down 39% Today?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the eyecare and wound care company announced results from its annual shareholder meeting.
Included among the proposals in the annual shareholder meeting was a reverse stock split. Traders voted in favor of allowing the company’s board of directors to enact a reverse split of NBY shares.
Following that, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals announced that its board had approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split for NBY. This will combine 35 shares of NBY stock into a single share.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals says that this reverse stock split is set to go into effect after markets close today. That will result in shares of NBY trading on a post-split basis when markets open tomorrow.
What’s Behind the NBY Reverse Stock Split?
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals sought permission for the reverse stock split as a way to boost the price of its shares. The company’s stock was trading below the minimum bid price required to remain on the NYSE American Exchange.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals notes that its shares will continue to trade under the NBY ticker after the split. However, they will switch to the new CUSIP number “66987P 409.”
NBY stock is down 38.8% as of Thursday morning and was down 14.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
