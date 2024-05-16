Why Is Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Up 57% Today?

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the solar energy company’s shares.
This has more than 88.5 million shares of PEGY stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to its daily average trading volume of about 29.8 million shares.
Investors will also note that today’s movement builds on a recent rally. That saw shares of PEGY stock jump 47.5% higher on Wednesday with roughly 128.3 million shares traded.
What’s Behind the PEGY Stock Rally?
It’s worth mentioning that short interest in PEGY stock is 6,403,103 shares. That represents 10.18% of its float. This could be a sign that PEGY shares have been caught up in the recent meme stock rally and short squeeze.
PEGY being a penny stock also adds to this. That comes from its prior closing price of just 8 cents and its market capitalization of $7.834 million. Both of these open the stock up to volatility and manipulation by certain types of traders.
PEGY stock is up 57.3% as of Thursday morning. The company’s shares were still down 86.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories today are going to want to stick around!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors will want to read about on Thursday! That includes a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting new highs and more.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.