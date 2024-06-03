3 EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now: June 2024

With electric vehicle sales starting to accelerate again, the U.S. is in desperate need of more charging stations. All of which is creating a big opportunity for some of the top EV charging stocks to buy now. Unfortunately, of the 500,000 EV charging stations the Biden Administration pledged to build two years ago, seven are up and running.
Worse, about 80% of Americans say they won’t buy an electric vehicle because of the lack of charging options. Jennifer Benz, deputy director of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was quoted by CNBC as saying:
“While there is plenty of interest in purchasing an electric vehicle, the high upfront cost of owning one and concerns about the country’s charging infrastructure are barriers to more people driving them.”
While the Biden Administration wants at least 50% of all vehicles to be electric by 2030, it won’t happen until we get far more serious about charging stations. Also, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, we’ll need 28 million EV charging ports set up to support the 33 million EVs the group believes will be on the road by 2030.
With growing demand for EV charging, we will eventually see more charging stations. All of which would be a significant catalyst for EV charging stocks to buy now.
EVgo (EVGO)
Consolidating at $1.98, EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) has substantial upside potential.
For one, earnings have been solid. In its most recent quarter, its earnings per share loss of nine cents beat by five cents. Revenue of $55.2 million, up 118.2% year-over-year beat by $1.85 million. Plus, it expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven results by 2025. All of which could help create even more shareholder value.
Helping, Chief Executive Officer Badar Khan just bought 125,000 shares at an average price of $2.05 for about $251,250. Plus, analysts at Benchmark gave it a “buy” rating on EVGO with a $3 price target. Not only do the analysts believe EVgo could achieve positive EBITDA by 2025, but they also say it could add about 800 charging stalls annually.
The firm also says EVgo’s partnerships with General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) could help strengthen its market position, as well.
At $1.98, I’d buy and hold EVGO for the long haul. If and when the U.S. gets far more serious about EVs and EV charging stations, EVGO could see significant upside.
Blink Charging (BLNK)
Another one of the top EV charging stocks to buy on weakness is Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK).
Earnings have been solid here, too. In its most recent quarter, its EPS loss of 13 cents beat by seven cents. Revenue of $37.57 million, up 73% YOY, beat by $2.96 million. It also says it’ll achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of this year.
Helping, BLNK is now one of the official EV charging providers for New York. And it just achieved an “in process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for EV charging solutions. If Blink can achieve full accreditation from the agency, other government agencies can contract Blink for EV charging. That could potentially happen by the third quarter.
Analysts at D.A. Davidson recently reiterated a hold on the BLNK stock with a $5 price target.
Now all we need is for the Administration to get aggressive with EV charging stations, and we could watch Blink explode significantly higher from its last traded price of $2.81.
ChargePoint (CHPT)
Weakness in ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is also a buying opportunity.
Earnings have been good here, too. Its EPS loss of 17 cents beat by two cents. Revenue of $107.04 million while down 17.7% YOY beat by $1.4 million. Unfortunately, revenue guidance of $108 million to $118 million, as compared to estimates of $122 million, was a bit disappointing. Despite the negativity, there’s still plenty to get excited about.
For one, the U.S. is in desperate need of EV chargers. Two, it just announced its software will be used in LG Electronics’ EV charging hardware. Three, it just partnered with Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), which will allow PCNA to access the ChargePoint network. That should also increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to 100,000 across the U.S.
Last trading at $1.50, I’d use weakness as a long-term buying opportunity. Eventually, I’d like to see CHPT race back to at least $10 a share.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned.