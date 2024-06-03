3 Growth Stocks to Get In Early On

When it comes to investing, there’s no telling which of the best growth stocks to buy could yield the most profit. However, there are patterns in the market, and studying these patterns will, more often than not, help you generate massive profits. An example is investing in growth stocks, particularly those consistently outperforming the S&P 500.
In fact, possessing a growth stock has been proven to yield massive returns and boost investor portfolios countless times — so much so that it has become a popular investor tactic. There is much upside to holding a growth stock long-term, as these investments have the potential to grow massively as the years go by.
Here’s everything you need to know about the three best growth stocks that every investor looking for stocks to buy should consider going into the second half of the year.
Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) is a global giant in the digital payments sector. The company is most notable for producing credit and debit cards and a host of other products that make global payments quick and seamless. It recently announced plans to integrate the Solana blockchain to power fast and efficient crypto transactions for its users.
On the financial front, Visa is performing exceedingly well. According to its latest quarterly report, the company is up across key metrics like net revenue, GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP earnings per share.
Additionally, Visa’s overall payments and cross-border payments volume grew by 8% and 16%, respectively. This momentum is expected to continue for the remainder of the year.
Visa’s performance this year will be no surprise to spectators who have followed the company over the last few years. Last year alone, it handled over $10 trillion in payments across 276 billion transactions. Despite this, Visa is still growing and has begun expanding into emerging markets. This could see its stock significantly over the next few years.
T-Mobile (TMUS)
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a mobile communications giant that has spent the better part of the last decade expanding its customer base, investing in network infrastructure, and obtaining spectrum licenses. The results of all that work are now showing in the market.
For instance, T-Mobile executives estimate it will produce $16.9 billion in free cash this year alone. The company has been at the end of some recent developments suggesting this will most definitely happen. For example, last month, it announced plans to purchase all of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations for around $4.4 billion. This includes all their stores and customers too.
From all indications, T-Mobile is set to have an impressive year financially. After including home internet as part of its services, the company has over 20 million registered postpaid accounts and over five million home internet connections. It’s easy to see why it is a growth stock that every investor should consider going into the second half of the year.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is the parent company for some of the world’s biggest and most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. This will put the company’s monthly users somewhere around four billion, a very attractive factor for investors, advertisers, and spectators alike.
Advertisers are especially drawn to the reach of Meta and its subsidiaries. According to Meta’s first quarter report, advertisers spent around $35 billion running ads on Meta’s platforms. There were also significant increases across key metrics, such as daily active users, revenue, and costs and expenses. All indications point towards a highly profitable year for Meta, which will surely reflect on its stock.
Furthermore, Meta has announced some developments that could greatly impact its share price. The company has made significant investments in artificial intelligence over the last few years, investments that could start to reap rewards shortly.
On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.