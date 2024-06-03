3 New and Exciting Cryptos to Buy in a Boring Market

The crypto market has been very boring over the past few months. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has declined significantly from its recent all-time high and could move lower. Meanwhile, most altcoins have seen more and more pain. The altcoin market has been crushed over the past few months, with many hot projects seeing their valuations decline to a fraction of what they were during the first quarter of 2024.
That said, I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom in the crypto market. Some meme coins are doing very well in the current cycle, and I think it is worth looking into such projects. Crypto traders pile into the areas of the market where the money is headed. Accordingly, I think it makes sense to get into select projects in times like this. Of course, I’d always suggest that investors only put “fun money” into meme coins, since these are not long-term investments and are more like short-term lottery tickets. With that said, here are the three new and exciting cryptos to consider right now.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD) is a meme crypto and NFT-hybrid, inspired by the non-playable character meme. The token’s motto is a homage to the phrase “I support the current coin”. Each token is convertible into an NFT at a rate of 1:1, and its total supply is equal to the total human population as recorded on 26 July 2023 (8,050,126,520 tokens). Currently, NPC trades on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap (UNI-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) based exchanges, as well as centralized exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
This project has been one of the most impressive performers over the past few months. The token’s explosive price action has seen no sign of stopping, with the NPC crypto gaining more than 177% over the past month as of writing. I believe it has the legs to climb even further since many non-dog meme coins like Pepe (PEPE-USD) and Notcoin (NOT-USD) have done so in the current cycle.
Super Trump (STRUMP-USD)
Super Trump (STRUMP-USD) is a kind of cryptocurrency homage to the political legacy of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. This project aims to create a digital ecosystem that upholds Trump’s principles of limited government and free-market economics. This crypto is not affiliated with Trump, but many Trump-related meme cryptos have done well this cycle. STRUMP is one of the more bullish names right now, gaining 241% over the past month.
I believe there are many catalysts that could send this meme token even higher. Trump is scheduled for his sentencing in July, and that could catalyze a lot of press coverage for him and his campaign. Moreover, Trump will likely do better in the current election, judging by the poll numbers. That should lead to a lot of hype around political meme coins like STRUMP.
BiaoQing (BIAO-USD)
No huge Asian meme has been turned into a meme coin. BiaoQing (BIAO-USD) aims to be a game-changer in this regard. This project is based on the famous Asian meme BiaoQing, a panda with human facial expressions. I’d argue this is the equivalent of Pepe in the Western world.
Seen in every Asian chat room and used as emojis by Easterners, BIAO is the most popular meme globally. With more Asian investors coming into the crypto scene every day, I think it could gain a lot more traction.
BIAO has onboarded famous influencers, is listed on centralized exchanges, has formed partnerships, and has also released Telegram games. Thus, I think this token has more use cases than most meme coins of its size.
The project’s market cap sits at just $16 million, and BIAO crypto has surged 147% over the past month alone. Indeed, there’s a good chance this Asian meme coin could be one of the top names, as more Asian crypto investors flock to the blockchain.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.