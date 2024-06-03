3 Powerful ETFs to Buy to Retire on Easy Street

Investing in the best retirement ETFs simplifies long-term financial planning with ease. These funds allow investors to bet on multi-year trends, with access to specialized market sectors and potential for stable long-term growth. Moreover, by wagering on these ETFs, investors can sidestep the complexity of monitoring multiple stocks, relying on the expertise of the leading financial punditry and institutions.
Hence, these ETFs are tailored for long-term growth, ensuring a prosperous future.
Having said that, these three retirement ETFs offer diversified exposure to the top-performing sectors, combining stability with growth potential. Moreover, these ETFs are managed by reputable institutions that boast a tried-and-tested track record of delivering value for their shareholders.
Furthermore, they effectively reduce the need for frequent trading, offering a steady income stream through dividends and share price gains. Also, it aligns well with long-term investment strategies involving capital appreciation and risk management.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is ideal for those looking for a steady income. The JEPI ETF hedges risk with the stability of U.S. large-cap stocks, managing a low-volatility portfolio of some of the best S&P 500 stocks. These include giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have led the stock market to new heights over the past couple of years.
The JEPI ETF allows the firm to distribute dividends sourced from option premiums, making it a standout pick for income-focused investors. Moreover, with a robust dividend yield exceeding 7.2% and monthly payouts, JEPI is a must-have for income investors. Additionally, with investments of up to 20% of its assets in equity-linked notes (ELNs), JEPI generates robust income through advanced covered call strategies.
This approach facilitates better capital preservation during market volatility, making it attractive for conservative investors. Also, it offers the potential for better returns during periods of market fluctuation, as options can become more valuable.
iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is a top pick for investors looking to pounce on the rapid growth in the semiconductor space. Semiconductor giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been driving the AI revolution, the biggest investing theme of recent times. The chip industry has grown rapidly over the past several years, with AI injecting an extra burst of dynamism.
Industry giants like Nvidia have gained immensely in market share and stock valuations, catapulting SOXX stock to multi-year highs. SOXX stock is up a remarkable 55% in the past year and 328% over a sweeping 5-year period.
Moreover, the SOXX ETF is not only a smart tech play but also an economical one. It sports an expense ratio of just 0.35%, substantially below the median for all ETFs. Additionally, this retirement ETFs minimal bid/ask spread of 0.02% further enhances its attractiveness by minimizing transaction costs, making it a cost-efficient pick. On top of that, it yields a modest yet steady dividend yield of 0.6% and 14 years of consecutive payouts.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) focuses on the crème de la crème of the S&P 500, holding the top 50 stocks from the index. A narrow group of stocks have significantly influenced the S&P 500, and the XLG ETF effectively capitalizes on this theme.
XLG investors gain more sizeable exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, making up over 30% of the fund’s total assets. Moreover, 40% of its assets are in the IT sector, with substantial portions in communications, healthcare, and finance.
These blue-chip investments continue bolstering both the index’s growth and investor trust. XLG’s approach ensures investors are exposed to companies with strong market influence and stability.
After an excellent run-up over the past 12 months, it attracts a strong buy consensus rating from 55 analysts and a projected 7% upside, pointing to a robust potential for future expansion.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines