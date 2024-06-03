3 Social Media Stocks to Buy on the Dip: June 2024

Social media has revolutionized our interactions with each one another and the world.
Many social networks have amassed more than one billion users and generate plenty of engagement. This extra attention also creates an opportunity for advertisers. Few advertising channels can match the level of targeting and optimizations that social networks provide. Small businesses can use many characteristics, such as gender, location and interests, to determine who sees their ads.
Social media is here to stay, and that’s great news for investors. Many social media stocks have logged compelling returns over the past few years. And, most of the top tech companies are involved in social media. Some of these corporations acquired social networks and treat them as a small portion of their business models. Other tech firms rely on social media advertising to generate most of their revenue. Granted, when a stock goes through a correction, it becomes cheaper for long-term investors.
Let’s delve into some of the top social media stocks to buy when the stock market goes through another correction.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has many businesses under its corporate umbrella, but Google and YouTube are its most valuable brands. These platforms attract more than a billion visitors every month who are searching for information, entertainment and everything in between.
The stock has consistently outperformed the stock market for several years. Shares are up by 29% year-to-date (YTD) and have more than tripled over the past five years. A 28 P/E ratio gives the company more room to expand, especially with recent efforts to improve profit margins.
Further, Alphabet reported a 29.4% net profit margin in the first quarter which was 36.2% higher than in the same period last year. The firm’s 15% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 57% YOY net income growth in the quarter supported the higher profit margin. Also, Alphabet is drumming up more business with its Google Cloud Platform which now represents over 10% of its revenue.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is the parent company of many iconic social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It’s hard to keep Meta Platforms off any list of top social media stocks due to its longstanding presence in the industry.
Moreover, company’s status as an early social network isn’t the only reason it’s on this list. Meta Platforms has been outperforming the stock market for a while. Shares are up by 43% YTD and have gained 159% over the past five years as a forgettable 2022 increasingly finds itself in the rearview mirror.
In addition, Meta Platforms continued its path to efficiency with 117% YOY revenue growth in Q1 of 2024. A 10% reduction in workforce and 27% revenue growth contributed to the company’s meteoric net income growth. Now, the company has 3.24 billion daily active users on its platforms, which is a 7% YOY increase.
Wall Street remains bullish on the stock, and analysts have rated it as a strong buy. The average price target suggests a 6% upside from current levels.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has many brands in its well-diversified portfolio. Notably, Microsoft Cloud is the most important component since it makes up more than half of the company’s total revenue.
Cloud revenue increased by 23% YOY in Q3 of 2024 while overall revenue was up by 17% YOY. Also, Microsoft Cloud helped the firm generate $21.9 billion in net income, which is 20% higher than the same period last year.
In addition, Microsoft owns LinkedIn, a social network designed for business professionals. The platform is still known for its “suit and tie” demeanor. But people are posting on LinkedIn more often, like many social networks. It’s become much more than just a place to check out someone’s online resume.
Furthermore, Microsoft has incorporated AI components on LinkedIn to keep people on the site longer. It provides suggested questions at the bottom of each post. Clicking on the question will result in an AI-generated answer that can increase visit time. And, LinkedIn has sections for trending topics and gaming. LinkedIn revenue increased by 10% YOY in Q3 of 2024 and falls under the Productivity and Business Processes segment. Thus, this piece of Microsoft’s business generated $19.6 billion and was up by 12% YOY.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in GOOG and MSFT. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.