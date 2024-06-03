3 Underrated Fintech Stocks to Get Filthy Rich by 2030

Fintech remains a treasure in the investment world, and many are looking into fintech stocks to buy. They have promising and innovative solutions, with the potential for substantial returns. As traditional banking systems face increased disruption, the spotlight is shifting towards emerging fintech companies.
Some companies are hidden gems, while others are market giants due to their exceptional leadership and strong market positions. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on the fintech boom should consider these lesser-known but promising companies. However, if you have less tolerance for risk, you can also take the safer route and capitalize on the upside of established giants. Both routes could yield significant returns by 2030 as long as investors risk no more than what they can afford to potentially lose.
Now, let’s unpack the top three fintech stocks to buy to get filthy rich by 2030!
Fintech Stocks to Buy: Mastercard (MA)
Mastercard (NYSE:MA), a household name in the payment processing industry, stands out as one of the best fintech stocks to buy to get filthy rich. The company’s impressive revenue and earnings growth, coupled with strong cross-border volume growth, make it a compelling investment for the long term.
Mastercard has been on an absolute tear since the pandemic. It has continued to see strong double-digit growth due to the rise of digital payments and cross-border transactions. Despite inflation and higher interest rates tempering consumer spending, this has been a positive backdrop for its business.
However, that hasn’t seemed to shake its earnings growth, which has grown at an average of more than 20% since 2020. In its latest quarterly financial results, revenue increased 10% year over year to $6.3 billion. Net income rose 27% to $3.01 billion, with cross-border volume up 18% on a local currency basis. Mastercard has also averaged an approximate 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its dividend over the last decade. If you’re an investor looking for a combination of dividend growth and potential capital appreciation, MA stock is certainly one of the fintech stocks to buy.
Fiserv (FI)
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) might not be a household name in the fintech arena, but its technology solutions underpin the operations of countless financial institutions worldwide. Its comprehensive suite of services enables banks and credit unions to thrive in the digital age.
Fiserv’s expertise in core banking systems and proven track record make it an indispensable partner to leading financial institutions. As banks and credit unions continue to modernize their infrastructure, Fiserv’s product offerings will remain in high demand. Its strategic acquisitions, such as the high-profile acquisition of First Data in 2019, have significantly bolstered its market positioning and customer base. This has done wonders for its bottom line since the pandemic.
In Q1 FY24, revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $4.88 billion. Net earnings increased 30% YOY to $735 million, led by 36% growth in the merchant solutions segment. Fiserv’s revenue and margin expansion continued, and management raised its FY24 earnings per share guidance to between $8.60 – $8.75 per share. This makes FI stock one of the best fintech stocks to buy to outperform the market through 2030.
Paychex (PAYX)
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), a leading provider of payroll and human resources solutions, is a hidden treasure in the fintech sector. As businesses increasingly rely on digital tools to manage their workforce, Paychex’s cloud-based platform and suite of services will remain in strong demand.
Paychex’s robust business model focuses on small to medium-sized businesses, addressing a substantial and growing market segment. The company’s revenue and earnings have increased over the last two years as the economy reopened post-pandemic. It embraces the new digital age, leveraging artificial intelligence to help its customers streamline the meticulous hiring process.
Moreover, Paychex benefits from high client retention rates and recurring revenue from its more than 740,000 customers across the United States and Europe. In its latest quarterly financial results, revenue rose 4% YOY to $1.44 billion. Earnings per share swelled 7% YOY to $1.38 per share despite the tight job market and ongoing inflationary pressures. With the recent announcement of new artificial intelligence models, PAYX stock could make early investors exceedingly wealthy by 2030.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.