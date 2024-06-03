3 Undervalued Social Media Stocks to Snap Up Now

When we think of social media influencers, we think of silly teenagers dancing on ByteDance’s TikTok. However, the industry is becoming significant, and social media is leading to a $1.2 trillion market of e-commerce that leverages attention and influence. To take advantage of this trend, it’s easy to attempt to invest in the most popular tech stocks like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) or Snap (NYSE:SNAP). However, they often have high valuations. If the thesis to invest in them doesn’t work out as expected, investors could be trapped into buying a bubble. But what about undervalued social media stocks?
To find opportunities, we must go for stocks often overlooked while having strong financials to have what Warren Buffett called a “margin of safety.” If we buy inherently cheap stocks, the stock price won’t have much room to go down even if it fails to grow as expected. Below are three social media stocks that are potentially undervalued and a way to get into the burgeoning social media market with more upside.
JOYY (YY)
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is a video-based social media platform based in Singapore. It has a significant presence in Asia and is prominent globally. Though many in the West have not heard about it, BIGO Live, its flagship product, ranks as the world’s second-largest social app based on consumer spending.
First quarter 2024 revenue declined 3.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $554.6 million, while net profits grew 34.8% to $45.3 million. Its revenue has declined due to the tough ad spend environment and competitive pressures. However, management has shown good discipline in cost-cutting. In addition, the sale of some investments combined with increased interest income contributed to management rewarding shareholders with more earnings.
Its stock is down over 11% this year, while its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is down to just 5.81x as of writing, trading at a historic low. For reference, another social media platform like Snapchat trades over a forward P/E ratio of 84.03x. With valuations so low, now is an excellent time to take a second look at this social media giant.
Tencent (TCEHY)
Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is a Chinese tech company that started as a social media company but expanded to everything from gaming to cloud computing to fintech. It owns WeChat, the de facto social media app in China, which acts as a super app for everything from paying bills to ordering food. WeChat has 1.2 billion active monthly users and comprises almost the entire population of China.
In Q1 2024, total revenue was roughly $22.5 billion, up 6% YOY. Meanwhile, net income was $6 billion, up 62% YOY.
Because China adopted short-form content early, social media penetration has been much stronger there than in other nations. 15% of all retail products in China are already sold exclusively through social channels, triple that of the United States. With such dominant control over social media in China, Tencent is primed to capitalize on the increased use and purchasing of social media.
Its forward P/E ratio is just 15.92x, on the low side for one of the biggest social media companies in the world, but expected due to the negative sentiment surrounding China. Still, Tencent is a healthy social media business that many are overlooking.
Adobe (ADBE)
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a multimedia software company that helps people produce images and videos. It was founded in 1982 and currently has over 60% market share.
Adobe is like the shovel to the creator economy. Creators must use its products to create content posted on social media.
In Q2 2024, Adobe’s revenue was $5.31 billion, up 10% YOY. Its net income was $1.57 billion, up over 20% YOY. Despite its good financial performance, the stock is down almost 10% year-to-date. This is due to worse-than-expected guidance from management and the lack of growth in its AI services that people expected.
It trades at a forward P/E ratio of 28.9x, which is justified due to the company’s strong growth, though still pricey. Adobe has been underperforming compared to its other tech peers, rising only 77% in the past five years. Adobe’s strong market position and financials make it a good bet on social media stocks, and the pullback in its stock price presents a better opportunity to buy.
