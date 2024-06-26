Cantor Fitzgerald Just Raised Its Price Target on Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is up on Wednesday and Cantor Fitzgerald has increased its price target for the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares.
This has Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard increasing the firm’s price target for RIVN stock from $15 per share to $19 per share. That’s close to the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $19.04 per share for RIVN.
The Cantor Fitzgerald analyst also continues to maintain an “overweight” rating for RIVN stock. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating is moderate buy based on 25 opinions.
What’s Behind the New RIVN Stock Praise?
Sheppard highlights a new collaboration deal signed between Rivian and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) as the reason for the increased price target. This has Volkswagen investing $5 billion in Rivian. This comes from an initial $1 billion investment and two $2 billion investments coming in 2025 and 2026.
Here’s what the Cantor Fitzgerald analyst said about this news.
“As a result of this agreement, we expect Rivian will be able to extend its cash runway, to achieve additional cost savings, and to improve its margin profile over the medium to long term, and therefore we are increasing our PT to $19 (from $15).”
RIVN stock is up 27.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.