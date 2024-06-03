FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Pops 10% in Renewed Roaring Kitty Rally

A high short interest helped the speculative fervor

By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 3, 2024, 2:53 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Retail trader Keith Gill, who goes by Roaring Kitty, sent meme stocks flying higher.
  • Speculation has sparked that the rally could facilitate downwind benefits to Faraday Future (FFIE).
  • A high short interest also helps support the risky bull case for FFIE stock.
FFIE stock - Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Pops 10% in Renewed Roaring Kitty Rally

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Over the weekend, Keith Gill — who goes by the online moniker Roaring Kitty — shared a screenshot of a major speculative position. As detailed by InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn, Gill’s action sparked a rally in traditional meme stocks. Subsequently, embattled electric vehicle manufacturer Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shot higher on speculation that FFIE stock could enjoy downwind benefits.

Gill is known for spearheading the concept of meme stocks, which involves organically coordinated trading on social media on typically beleaguered enterprises. Utilizing calls to action such as YOLO (you only live once), HODL (hold on for dear life) and “apes together strong,” the collective buying frenzy can lead to incredible gains.

FFIE stock represents a clear example of this dynamic. As recently as May 9, shares closed at only 4 cents a pop. A week later, on May 16, Faraday commanded a per-share price of $1.65. On May 20, FFIE closed at a near-term peak of $1.80 before subsequently collapsing.

Still, speculators aren’t giving up, with FFIE stock gaining around 10% during the afternoon hours.

Short Squeeze Helped the Case for FFIE Stock

As a MarketWatch post mentioned hours ago, FFIE stock can be considered as a classic meme play. Social platform Stocktwits remarked that a meme-based security’s “main mechanism for rising is market mechanics, not business fundamentals.”

Regarding Faraday specifically, Stocktwits added that “there are a core group of investors who believe in the company’s long-term vision and potential. However, the vast majority of the discussion and following is related to its price momentum, short-squeeze potential, and other market-related factors.”

At one point, FFIE stock carried an extremely high short interest. Per MarketWatch, this metric stood at 28.3% of the public float. However, the latest data from Fintel (as of May 31) shows that short interest sits at only 2.75%. What’s more, at a leading brokerage, there were 7.5 million shares available for shorting activities.

To be clear, the last point is not an all-inclusive figure. However, it aligns with reality as FFIE’s short interest ratio was recently sitting at 0.05 days to cover. That means it would take little time for short traders to unwind their positions based on average trading volume.

With a now less compelling short-squeeze picture, Blankenhorn’s final note of caution likely applies to FFIE stock.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Meme Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/06/faraday-future-ffie-stock-pops-10-in-renewed-roaring-kitty-rally/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC