Investor Sell Alert: 3 Stocks to Dump Before a July Crash

Identifying stocks to sell is essential to investing to protect and expand portfolios. Investors should flag possible hazards and closely examine stocks with concerning financial and operational challenges. These three stocks cautionary indicators should be considered and analyzed when calculating exits. Various obstacles may affect shareholder value, from diminishing sales to unfeasible financial models.
These businesses need help with fundamental problems, including declining store sales and insufficient digital development to counteract larger retail difficulties. Despite revenue growth, one is experiencing financial difficulties, highlighting operational inefficiencies in their aspirations for space tourism. Similarly, attempts to revive client interest and simplify operations face challenges related to declining sales and profitability. Investors may protect their portfolios from future risks and ensure they stay on track to reach their financial goals by carefully analyzing these firms’ challenges.
Foot Locker (FL)
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) operates as a specialty athletic retailer. The company’s falling comparable store sales (comps) and represents a fundamental vulnerability. For example, Foot Locker had a 2.5% reduction in comps in North America, primarily attributable to a 13.4% loss at Champs Sports due to continuing repositioning efforts. This drop shows the effort to sustain client engagement and revenue growth. The drop in clothing and accessories sales is another severe vulnerability, as it resulted in comps falling into the mid-teens and low single digits.
Indeed, this flaw affects Foot Locker’s short-term sales and ability to draw in and keep consumers with a wide range of products. Furthermore, Foot Locker’s digital penetration climbed just slightly to 17.1%, with digital comps up 4%, despite attempts to improve digital capabilities and omni-channel integration. Although this rise is encouraging, Foot Locker is still not fully leveraging the move to online shopping and digital interaction compared to competitors.
Overall, Foot Locker faces inclusion on the stocks to sell list due to declining comps and challenges in digital transformation.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is pioneering commercial space travel. However, the firm is fundamentally weak due to its high 02cash burn rate and constant negative free cash flow. Although the company’s sales increased to $2 million in Q1 2024 from $0.4 million in the prior year, significant operational expenditures still pose a challenge for the business. Operating costs decreased to $113 million in Q1 2024 from $164 million in Q1 2023, although they were still significantly higher than revenues.
Moreover, the company has a $126 million negative free cash flow in the first quarter of 2024. This underscores its need for outside funding to maintain operations and fund its aspirational expansion goals. This financial hardship seriously jeopardizes Virgin Galactic’s capacity to finance its development plans. These include growing operations at Spaceport America and building further spaceports around the world. Even though the firm has $867 million in cash reserves as of March 31, 2024, it doesn’t produce positive cash flow.
Despite its innovative business model, Virgin Galactic appears on the stocks to sell list due to its high cash burn rate, negative free cash flow and significant operational expenses outpacing revenues.
Big Lots (BIG)
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is a discount retailer offering a range of merchandise. One particular flaw is the ongoing decrease in comparable sales. When comparing Q1 2024 to Q1 2023, sales decreased by 9.9%. This reduction reflects overall trends in consumer spending, especially in sectors where there has been a discernible slowdown. These decreases highlight Big Lots’s challenges in attracting customers and encouraging spending. This is even with attempts to implement severe discounts and improve value perception through marketing campaigns and creative merchandising.
Additionally, Big Lots delivered a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter of 2024, an adjusted diluted loss per share of $4.51. Despite attempts to cut costs through programs like Project Springboard, the financial performance illustrates continuous difficulties. These are especially important in turning a profit against diminishing revenues and high operating costs. At 11.9%, the adjusted operating margin remained negative, pointing to operational performance and expense control inefficiencies.
To conclude, Big Lots appears on the list of stocks to sell due to declining comparable sales, significant net losses and persistent challenges in achieving profitability.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.