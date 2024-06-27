Nvidia Insiders Have Sold $852 Million Worth of NVDA Stock This Year

It’s a great year to be an Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) employee, as shares of the semiconductor giant are up by over 150% in 2024. Insiders of the company have responded by selling out of $852 million worth of NVDA stock. There have been zero insider buys.
Yesterday, CEO Jensen Huang disclosed a $29.31 million sale, selling 240,000 shares at an average per share price of $122.13. Throughout 2024, Huang has now sold $123.94 million of Nvidia. At the same time, he still owns a staggering 866.05 million shares.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress tagged alongside Huang, selling 200,000 shares at an average per share price of $122.15 for a total of $24.43 million. Her 2024 sales now total $37.12 million while she still owns 5.86 million shares.
However, deciphering the meaning of these sales requires a bit more thought.
NVDA Stock: Insiders Have Cashed Out $852 Million in 2024
For starters, both Kress and Huang’s sales pale in comparison to their remaining stakes. In addition, the two sales were not “spontaneous” but rather transacted via a prearranged 10b5-1 trading plan established in March.
On top of that, executives at tech companies often receive compensation in the form of stock awards. It would only make sense to offload some of these shares in order to receive compensation for a job well done.
Furthermore, NVDA stock is up by about 2,900% during the past five years. Any rational investor would likely choose to realize some profits on gains this significant.
“Anytime you see this kind of wealth being created and the type of market cap being created, I always look for who is coming and going and I have not seen an exodus of the people that got us to this market cap,” said Citizens JMP Securities CEO Mark Lehmann. “That would be more concerning.”
That doesn’t mean that risks don’t exist for Nvidia. A major concern going forward is competition and technological advancements from other companies, which could result in slowing growth.
For cyclical year 2024, analysts expect revenue to grow by 97.06% while GAAP EPS is expected to jump by 113.21%. By CY2025, analysts expect revenue growth to decline to 31.98% with GAAP EPS growth falling to 35.28%. These metrics are expected to fall even more in CY2026, with revenue growth of 16.49% and GAAP EPS growth of 18.30%.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.