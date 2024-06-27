PayPal Stock’s Path to $90: Can New CEO’s Bold Moves Deliver 52% Gains?

InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel predicted in early June that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock, because of a combination of factors, should hit $90 in the next 12 months.
I said in late March that it was time to buy PayPal stock given it was up 34% from its five-year low in October 2023. However, since then, it’s lost about 10% of its value. It just doesn’t seem to be able to get any momentum going, which makes getting to $90, a 52% gain from current prices, a herculean task.
My colleague leans on the company’s Fastlane payment service and the ad platform it’s starting with users’ data. That’s always a prickly privacy issue, so I wouldn’t get your hopes up. But assuming both products are successful, it could get to $90 in the next 12 months, but it likely won’t be easy.
Newish CEO Alex Chriss (he took over last September) is still getting familiar with PayPal’s business. However, having come over from Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), he already would have been familiar with the company.
As a result, his efforts over the past nine months should pay dividends in late 2024 and 2025.
Here’s why.
Q3 and PayPal Stock
Since Chriss became CEO, PayPal has delivered three quarterly reports.
In Q3 2023, revenue rose 9% on a non-GAAP basis to $7.4 billion with an 8% increase in operating income. In Q4 2023, revenue increased 9% on a non-GAAP basis to $8.03 billion with an 11% increase in operating income.
Lastly, it reported Q1 2024 results at the end of April. Revenues rose by 10% on a non-GAAP basis, excluding currency, to $7.70 billion with a 15% increase in operating income.
From where I sit, these numbers seem more than adequate. Sure, they’re not in MercadoLibre’s (NASDAQ:MELI) league — where revenues and operating income were 36% and 26%, respectively — but they’re plenty for a company that’s been around for 26 years.
Chriss thought so.
“We delivered a solid set of results in Q1 and I’m encouraged by the progress the team is making against PayPal’s go-forward strategy and in strengthening our foundation,” Chriss stated in Q1 2024 news release.
“2024 remains a transition year and we are focused on execution — driving our key strategic initiatives, realizing cost savings, and reinvesting appropriately to position the company for consistent, high-quality profitable growth in the future.”
As I said in March, moving from growth to value isn’t a bad thing.
What are Its Strategic Initiatives?
I’ve already mentioned the two my colleague covered in his article — Fastlane, the company’s checkout solution, which increases conversion rates of online shoppers to 80% from 45-50%, and its ad platform, which utilizes its user data to help merchants make more targeted offers to PayPal’s millions of consumers — but there are others.
For example, in the Q1 2024 conference call, Chriss discussed Xoom, the company’s remittance business.
“I mentioned Xoom on the call [Q4 2023]. That is a business that we looked at very hard. It’s been underperforming for a couple of years now. And we wanted to make a decision on, is this an asset that’s strategic to the business that should be a profitable grower for us or not,” Chriss said.
several“And when we looked at it, we realized that there were just opportunities where we had priced ourselves out of the market in a number of different corridors that we could make strategic decisions on and actually make this a profitable, growing business.”
He ended his comments about Xoom by saying that every business or market at PayPal was being evaluated as it did with Xoom to provide a more focused and profitable company. There will be businesses dropped in the future. Produce or else is the new motto.
Expense Control and Profitable Growth
In early January, PayPal announced it would cut its workforce by 9%, cutting approximately 2,500 jobs from its head count. Based on the median annual total compensation of $94,167, that will save it $235 million annually, or about 22 cents a share.
As the company reported in the first quarter, its non-transaction related operating expenses fell 2%. That led to a 27% increase in non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.08. Its adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $1.86 billion, 160% of its net income, up from a 104% conversion rate a year earlier.
Now, some of the 2% decline in non-transaction related expenses had to do with lower stock-based compensation and the deferral of some marketing expenses to the second half the year.
Two quotes from Chriss in the Q1 2024 conference call explain the company’s philosophy around expense control.
The first is: “We continue to actively manage our cost structure.”
The second is: “Relative to our outlook, higher earnings per share were driven by a combination of factors, including better-than-expected transaction margin dollars, ongoing expense discipline, the timing of certain investment in marketing spend, and interest income.”
While you never want to see jobs lost, a business doesn’t exist for too long without profits. Keeping track of its expenses while growing the top line, its free cash flow will continue to grow. It intends to use that free cash flow to buy back around $5 billion annually.
What’s not to like about PayPal stock?
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.