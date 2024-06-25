Tesla Cybertruck Recalls: What to Know as Tesla Recalls Thousands of EVs

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck recalls continue with the electric vehicle (EV) company seeking to repair issues with thousands of the trucks.
There are actually two Tesla Cybertruck recalls today with both of them requiring customers to bring their EVs in for service. The first has to do with the wiper motors failing.
This is an issue that can be dangerous to customers as it reduces visibility while driving in inclement weather. Tesla will replace the failed wiper motors, which have problems due to getting too much power from the truck.
Tesla Recalls: Trim Issues
The second of the Cybertruck recalls announced by Tesla today has to do with the trim on the vehicle. In this case, a piece of trim on the Cybertruck can come loose and separate from the EV. This makes it a danger to others on the road.
Customers will have to bring their Cybertruck in for service to have this issue taken care of. Tesla notes the piece is held on with adhesive and it may not have been secured properly during the production process, the Associated Press notes.
These are building on the Cybertruck problems that Tesla is having to deal with. The EV only came out in November 2023 but has already been subjected to four recalls.
TSLA stock is up 2.7% Tuesday morning despite the Cybertruck recalls.
Investors will want to stick around for more of the most recent stock market stories!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.