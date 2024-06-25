Why Is La Rosa (LRHC) Stock Up 49% Today?

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the residential real estate company said it will white label its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) system, JAEME.
JAEME is an AI assistant for real estate agents that was launched in October 2023. Since then, the service has seen a 92.6% increase in utilization since its launch and into March 2024.
La Rosa CEO Joe La Rosa said the following about the company’s plans for real estate technology and JAEME.
“We believe that JAEME is a powerful tool that can help realtors stay ahead of the game in today’s competitive market. We continue to prioritize building technology that meets our agents’ needs, and our focus remains on enhancing agility and empowerment. We are currently developing multiple enhancements in My Agent Account, which we plan to unveil at our Tech Summit in October 2024.”
LRHC Stock Movement on Tuesday
With today’s news comes an increased interest in LRHC stock and heavy trading. That has more than 59 million units of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.7 million shares.
LRHC stock is up 48.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.