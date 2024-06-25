Why Are Cruise Stocks CCL, RCL, NCLH Up Today?

Cruise stocks are absolutely surging today. Whether investors are looking at Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) or Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), gains of between 4% and 8% are in order during the Tuesday session.
Given that we’re still in earnings season, investors may be correct in assuming earnings have something to do with this move. Carnival reported second-quarter earnings which surprised the market and analysts, showing a quarterly profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $5.78 billion. Indeed, the company was predicted to turn a loss during the period and its 17% revenue growth number was much better than what analysts had expected.
From here, the question is whether this momentum can be maintained — and whether this sympathy trade makes sense. Let’s dive in.
Cruise Stocks Soar on Surprise Earnings Report
Carnival’s surprise beat certainly should reverberate across the sector. And, while Carnival is rightly the stock leading the way higher today — currently up more than 8% — other cruise lines may be assumed to have better-than-expected results forthcoming.
Thus, this sector-wide move higher today certainly makes sense. But it’s also true that some divergence among cruise lines may be forming. So, we’ll have to ultimately see how the numbers roll in.
Carnival’s beat appears to have been driven by a combination of factors. On the revenue front, the company was able to benefit from stronger pricing power, as consumers spent more to set sail with the cruise line than expected. Booking levels also set records, suggesting forward demand may be more robust than previously thought. We’ll have to see whether Norwegian and Royal Caribbean are seeing the same trends form.
For now, a slowdown in consumer spending doesn’t appear to be affecting the cruise industry as much as many had previously thought. At least not yet. Today, that’s a great thing for investors in these cruise stocks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.