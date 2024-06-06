Why Is Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock Up 82% Today?

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is soaring higher on Thursday alongside strong pre-market trading for the medical therapeutic company’s shares.
Aethlon Medical is experiencing heavy trading today with more than 26 million shares exchanging hands as of this writing. That’s a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of about 974,000 shares. It’s also worth noting that the company’s float is roughly 2.56 million shares.
This heavy trading comes despite a lack of news from Aethlon Medical. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There also isn’t any analyst coverage that would cause today’s rally.
What’s worth keeping in mind is that AEMD is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of 44 cents per share and its market capitalization of only about $2.228 million.
Why This Matters to AEMD Stock
The fact that AEMD is in penny stock territory is a warning for investors. These types of stocks can be manipulated by traders looking to pump and dump them. Considering the lack of news from Aethlon Medical, this might be what’s happening right now.
If that’s the case, investors will want to be wary about taking a stake in AEMD stock right now. It’s true that the stock is rocketing higher but that momentum may not last once traders lose interest in it.
AEMD stock is up 82.4% as of Thursday morning but was down 79.8% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
