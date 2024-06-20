Why Is NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Stock Down 23% Today?

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is down on Thursday but that’s only after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday.
Shares of NLSP stock closed out Tuesday, the prior day of trading due to the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday, up 82.1%. The stock also saw heavy trading with more than 302 million units traded. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 6.5 million shares with a float of 19.7 million units.
That major rally came without any clear news from the company. Instead, it looked like speculative traders were taking an interest in the shares. Not helping matters is NLSP being a penny stock. This opens it up to manipulation from certain traders.
NLSP Stock Movement Today
Considering the recent rally and lack of news behind it, it makes sense that shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock are down today. This has more than 2.4 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing.
NLSP stock is down 22.6% as of Thursday morning. However, traders will note that the company’s shares were down 54.2% since the start of the year when markets last closed. Keep that in mind when considering an investment in NLS Pharmaceutics today.
