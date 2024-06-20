Why Is Avrobio (AVRO) Stock Moving Today?

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock is on the move Thursday as the company is preparing for two major events taking place today.
The first thing to note is that Avrobio is getting ready to undergo a merger with Tectonic Therapeutic. That merger is set to take place later today after investors approved it at an earlier shareholder meeting.
Before that happens, traders will also see shares of AVRO stock undergo a reverse split. The company intends to enact a one-for-12 reverse stock split after markets close today. This is designed to happen before the merger with Tectonic Therapeutic is completed.
What This Means for AVRO Stock
Avrobio notes that its shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open tomorrow. Another change worth noting is the stock ticker. The company will switch from the AVRO ticker to the TECX ticker after the reverse split.
This is due to Tectonic Therapeutic merging with a merger sub owned by Avrobio. Following the merger, Tectonic Therapeutic will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVRO and will be the surviving entity of the merger.
AVRO stock is only up slightly as of this morning. However, some trackers reported a major drop in the stock in pre-market trading. This may have been an error due to the merger and reverse stock split plans.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That's because these "penny stocks" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com's writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
