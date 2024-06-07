Why Is Virax Biolabs (VRAX) Stock Down 15% Today?

Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is down on Friday after the biotechnology company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday.
That saw shares of VRAX stock close out the prior day of trading up 85.8%. With that came heavy trading as some 79.3 million shares of the stock exchanged hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 1.3 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that VRAX stock rallied without any clear news yesterday. Instead, it was the extremely heavy trading that caused the stock to rise. That makes sense considering its float is only 1.33 million units.
Adding to this is the company’s penny stock status. This makes it likely that yesterday’s incredible movement was a pump by retail and day traders.
What That Means for VRAX Stock
With all of that said it makes sense that VRAX stock would give up some of the gains it saw yesterday. It’s incredibly unlikely the company’s shares could maintain that increased price without any news acting as a catalyst for it.
VRAX stock is down 15.2% as of Friday morning. That comes with some 343,000 shares of the stock traded as of this writing.
