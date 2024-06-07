Why Is Venus Concept (VERO) Stock Up 100% Today?

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the medical technology company’s shares this morning.
As of this writing, more than 6.2 million shares of VERO stock have changed hands, well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 83,000 shares.
Investors will note that this comes without any news from Venus Concept today. However, it did announce yesterday that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. It was able to satisfy the minimum equity requirement for staying on the exchange.
Another thing to keep in mind about VERO is that it’s a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, its prior closing price of just 59 cents and its market capitalization of only $3.729 million.
What This Means for VERO Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain risks. That includes the ability for traders to pump and dump those shares. Considering the lack of news today, this might be what’s happening with VERO stock.
If that’s the case, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company today. It might not be long before shares of VERO switch from green to red.
VERO stock is up 100.3% as of Friday morning but was down 48% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.