You’ve Been Warned! 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy Now or Regret Forever

The Russell 2000 Index comprises primarily small-cap stocks, with some mid-cap stocks included prior to its annual reconstitution on June 28.
The Russell 2000 is a great index for finding smaller companies that could become strong portfolio additions for investors. It is also a metric used by many investors to gauge the overall performance of the small-cap market.
Below, I discuss three stocks included in the Russell 2000 Index that have performed remarkably well over this past year, particularly in terms of share price appreciation. These are strong buy stocks that still carry upside potential.
SkyWest (SKYW)
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional airline company that provides cargo and passenger transport services. Its fleet consists of roughly 500 aircraft. SkyWest also offers on-demand charter services and aircraft leasing.
Over the past year, its share price has more than doubled due to growth following a strong earnings report and increased travel demand.
On April 25, SKYW reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total revenue increased by 16% year-over-year. A net loss of $22 million was reported for Q1 2023, which shifted to a net income of approximately $60 million for Q1 2024.
SkyWest’s performance has been a major outlier within the airline industry as a whole, with other stocks such as American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) all reporting a decline in share price over the last year.
Despite SKYW doubling its share price in the last year, it still trades at a fair valuation of a forward P/E of 11.78, while the sector average is 18.33.
SKYW is a good investment opportunity, especially now that the busy summer season is in full swing. Meanwhile, airfares have decreased, with a 6% drop reported in May year over year.
Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is a food retailer that provides fresh and organic food products such as meats, perishables, produce, seafood, dairy, supplements, frozen foods, and bulk items.
On May 1, SFM reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, in which it stated that total revenue increased by 9% and net income rose by 50% compared to the previous year. During the first quarter, Sprouts also announced the opening of seven new store locations.
On May 23, it announced that the board of directors approved a new share buyback program, which will replace its previous share repurchase program, which has approximately $120 million remaining. The new program will allow for $600 million in repurchases through 2027.
Over the past year, its share price has more than doubled due to strong earnings growth. Its abundant healthy food choices help to set it apart for its completion. It is a stock that still has plenty of growth potential.
Impinj (PI)
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is a manufacturer of a wide range of integrated circuit technology. The company supplies industries such as healthcare, retail, aviation, industrials, automotive, and data centers.
Over the last year, its share price has increased by 78% due to increased demand for RFID technology and earnings potential.
On April 24, Impinj reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024, stating that total revenue decreased by 10% to $77 million year-over-year. A net loss of $4 million was reported for the first quarter of 2023, shifting to a net income of $33 million for Q1 2024. Regarding Q2 2024, Impinj expects that total revenue will be in the range of $96 million to $99 million.
It beat analyst expectations for its most recent earnings and raised its stock price by roughly 30%. PI is a stock among others in the semiconductor industry experiencing rapid growth, and it will be interesting to see how investors react when Q2 2024 earrings are released.
As of this writing, Noah Bolton did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.