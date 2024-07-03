3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Under $20 With a Healthy Dividend Yield

The interesting part of investing comes from growth stocks. There seems to be a lot of new, investor attention and price-action. For an investor looking to create wealth from the markets, it’s important to remain overweight on growth stocks.
On the other hand, a relatively boring part of investing is exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip companies have steady growth and cash flow visibility, the stock price-action is not extreme. However, a portfolio is incomplete without blue-chip stocks.
First, blue-chip dividend stocks are a source of regular income. That’s critical for building a retirement portfolio. Further, blue-chip stocks have a low-beta and act as a fortress for the portfolio against volatility during bear markets.
While the markets trade near all-time highs, there are undervalued blue-chip dividend stocks to buy. This column focuses on three names that seem poised for a healthy rally besides providing regular dividends.
Vale (VALE)
It seems that Vale (NYSE:VALE) is the most undervalued name among industrial commodities. Besides trading at a forward P/E of 5.95, the stock offers a healthy dividend yield of 16.80%.
One reason to be bullish on Vale is the likelihood of multiple rate cuts in the next 12 to 18 months. Industrial commodities have rallied in the past on expansionary policies and a weak dollar.
From the perspective of business fundamentals, there are two points to note. First, even with relatively weak commodity prices, Vale reported free cash flow of $2 billion for Q1 2024. If commodities trend higher, the company is positioned for annual free cash flow of more than $10 billion.
Another reason to like Vale is the point that the company is focused on growth from metals that are likely to support global energy transition. This includes copper and nickel. While the iron ore business remains the cash flow driver, I expect diversification to yield positive results in the coming years.
AT&T (T)
AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has gained some momentum after an extended period of depression. In the last 12 months, T stock has trended higher by 32%. However, at a forward P/E of 11.23, the stock looks undervalued and offers a robust dividend yield of 5.79%.
From a business perspective, there are multiple positive developments. First, AT&T has guided for free cash flow of $17 to $18 billion for the year.
Healthy free cash flows ensure that dividends sustain and the company can continue to deleverage. AT&T has reaffirmed its target of achieving net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.5 by the first half of 2025.
It’s also worth noting that the communication services company has been reporting healthy business metrics. The wireless and wireline subscribers have been in an uptrend. At the same time, the average revenue per user has trended higher. With increased adoption of 5G, I expect business metrics to remain positive.
Barrick Gold (GOLD)
As gold trades above $2,400 an ounce, it’s likely that gold miners will benefit from higher realized price.
Further, Citi expects that the precious metal will touch $3,000 an ounce in the next 6 to 18 months. I am therefore bullish on quality gold mining stocks and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) looks attractive.
For year-to-date, GOLD stock has remained sideways. However, with expectations of healthy cash flows in the coming quarters, I expect a breakout for this 2.15% dividend yield stock. Additionally, healthy dividend growth is on the cards in the next 24 months.
As of 2023, Barrick Gold reported 77 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves. With an investment grade balance sheet, the miner is positioned to make aggressive capital investments for steady production growth.
At the same time, Barrick Gold expects its all-in-sustaining-cost to decline in the next few years. With upside in gold and decline in AISC, there is a strong case for significant EBITDA margin expansion.
