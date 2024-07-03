3 EV Stocks to Buy Now in Hopes of a September Rate Cut

Inflation unexpectedly eased in June, providing the Federal Reserve with positive data as it approaches interest rate cuts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 3% annual price increase, down from 3.3% in May, with a 0.1% monthly decline. Core inflation rose 3.3%, the lowest since April 2021. Many notable economists have noted these results are extremely positive for those in the rate cut camp.
Now that the market expects rate cuts to happen on September, consumers are looking for more ways to invest in stocks that benefits from it. One option to consider are electric vehicle (EV) stocks, since this space is interest rate sensitive.
Still, investors must consider headwinds. The E.U. recently imposed tariffs on Chinese EV exports to counter competitive advantages from state subsidies. China is aggressively targeting EV growth, with new energy vehicles making up 46.7% of vehicle sales in May.
Nevertheless, in June, manufacturers reported record deliveries, contributing to a 32% market share in 2023. The goal is to reach 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2035, supporting carbon neutrality by 2060. Tax exemptions further lower the cost of EV ownership by eliminating a 10% purchase tax.
These three EV stocks reported strong deliveries this quarter, despite a downturn in demand leading to price cuts. This has sparked a price war, squeezing profit margins across the sector. But if interest rate cuts do materialize, and costs come down for buyers, prices could feasibly rise as demand picks up.
Nio (NIO)
Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE:NIO) reported strong deliveries in June, reflecting a 98% increase year-over-year (YOY). In Q2 of 2024, total deliveries reached 57,373, amounting to whopping 143.9% growth. This performance underscores Nio’s expanding influence in the EV market.
Recently, Nio launched the Banyan 2.6.5 CN system on July 11, featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized automatic emergency braking (AEB). The upgrade aims to improve the car’s ability to avoid obstacles on the road. It’s the first AEB system using end-to-end technology, enhancing collision risk reduction by learning from human driving patterns.
Unlike traditional rule-based systems, end-to-end technology uses AI to address scenarios not covered by existing rules. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) introduced FSD V12 earlier this year, yielding positive results and promoting this approach as an industry standard. Following suit, Nio reorganized its smart driving team on June 19 to prioritize end-to-end technology.
Li Auto (LI)
Chinese EV leader Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is undervalued despite its dominance. A key advantage is its EVs’ extended range, enhancing accessibility away from chargers. The company plans to invest 6 billion yuan in 5,000 new charging stations, diversifying the company’s revenue streams over the long-term. Additionally, Li also recently launched the Li L6, adding to its lineup of innovative EV models.
LI stock has sharply corrected and is nearing 52-week lows, presenting a prime buying opportunity. At a forward price-earnings ratio of 18.4-times, this stock does appear to be significantly undervalued. The drop is primarily due to lowered growth estimates and EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.
However, Li Auto remains focused on the Chinese market and ended Q1 with a strong cash reserve of $13.7 billion, allowing for investment in technology and development. The company aims to launch level three self-driving technology by 2025 and may expand into the Middle East.
Financially robust, with revenues reaching $17.4 billion last year, growing 173%, and sustaining profitability, Li Auto’s potential exceeds its current $22 billion valuation.
Rivian (RIVN)
In a slowing U.S. EV market, consumer sentiment is crucial. More than 40% of EV owners plan to switch to traditional vehicles, highlighting the need for investor awareness. Edmunds’ latest EV tests provide valuable insights, including positive news for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) investors.
Rivian’s stock price target was raised from $11 to $15 by Mizuho, maintaining a neutral stance on RIVN stock. This followed Rivian’s second-quarter vehicle deliveries of about 13,800, a 9% YOY increase, surpassing expectations of 11,500. Also, the company aimed for a 20% material cost reduction on its R1 model by Q4 and reaffirmed its 2024 delivery outlook, predicting low single-digit growth, below the 6% consensus.
In other positive news, Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) recently partnered with Rivian, investing up to $5 billion to develop next-gen software-defined vehicle platforms. This collaboration aims to enhance technology and reduce costs, benefiting both companies. Facing significant losses, Rivian seeks financial support to scale production and invest in future products, with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RJ Scaringe highlighting the partnership’s role in securing capital for growth.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.