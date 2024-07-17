ASML Stock Alert: ASML Rocks Chip Stocks with China Warning

Dutch chip production equipment giant ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and shares of all chipmakers are being dragged down today on a warning about President Joe Biden and his administration’s new export restrictions to China. Geopolitical tensions are also hurting chip stocks after Republican candidate former President Donald Trump said that Taiwan should pay for the U.S. defense of its island.
ASML stock is down 10% as of this writing at $959 per share and a market capitalization below $400 billion. However, shares are still up by more than 30% so far in 2024.
Markets and Other Living Things
Other chip stocks were also down in pre-market trading today. Currently, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down 4% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is down 7% while Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is falling more than 5%. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) — which has bet its future on building new plants in the U.S. — is up 4% as of this writing, however.
ASML is known for making the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems essential for bringing circuit lines within a few nanometers of each other.
Taiwan Semiconductor is at the epicenter of the tension. Its use of EUV systems has made it the world’s dominant chip manufacturer. But China demands control over Taiwan and is threatening military action.
Managing the relationship with China and Taiwan is a central issue in the presidential campaign. Mismanaging it could have severe economic impacts. Both the Biden administration’s aggressive actions and reports that Trump may abandon Taiwan are troubling to markets that depend on geopolitical stability.
The Nasdaq Composite is down 2% on the news today. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.2%.
Despite rising tensions, ASML’s second-quarter revenue and earnings beat analyst forecasts. Net bookings for the June quarter were up 24% over last year at more than $6 billion. ASML reported about one-fourth of its revenue as profit during the quarter.
What Happens Next?
The fall of ASML stock and related shares is a reminder that geopolitics impacts all stocks. It’s also a reminder that the U.S. presidential election is just a few months away.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held a LONG position in NVDA, TSM and INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.