Barclays Just Raised Its Price Target on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock is on the move Thursday after the company’s shares were given a price target increase by Barclays analysts.
Barclays analyst Matt Miksic increased the firm’s price target for ISRG stock from $430 per share to $490 per share. That’s a potential upside of 17.5% over its prior closing price. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $426.53 per share.
The Barclays analyst reiterated the firm’s “overweight” rating for ISRG stock alongside that price target increase. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical shares is moderate buy based on 19 opinions.
More Analyst Coverage of ISRG Stock
J.P. Morgan analysts also recently weighed in on Intuitive Surgical. Here’s what they said in a statement collected by MedTechDive.
“We think, if anything, the environment has improved modestly in China barring competitive headwinds, and while bariatric surgery should continue to remain pressured, given the low to mid-single digit % of procedures, we aren’t overly concerned.”
ISRG stock is down 2.5% as of Thursday afternoon. This comes with some 1.7 million shares traded, as compared to its daily average of about 1.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.